Cormark Comments on Geodrill Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.
Geodrill Stock Down 2.2 %
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
