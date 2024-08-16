Cormark Comments on Geodrill Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Geodrill Stock Down 2.2 %

About Geodrill

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a market cap of C$124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.87. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46.

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

