Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.73.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

CXB stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $71,520. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

