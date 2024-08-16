Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.03.

TSE IMG opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.86. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

