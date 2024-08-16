CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

