Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,492,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

