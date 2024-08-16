Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $114.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00007801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

