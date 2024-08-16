Craig Hallum Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $20.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $14.96 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

