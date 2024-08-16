Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.
Cresco Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
