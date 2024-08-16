Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

