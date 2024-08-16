Critical Contrast: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) versus Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Zebra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies 5.28% 11.77% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Zebra Technologies 1 4 7 1 2.62

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Zebra Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zebra Technologies has a consensus price target of $349.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Zebra Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zebra Technologies is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Zebra Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies $4.36 billion 4.05 $296.00 million $5.04 68.10

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution. It also provides various maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services; fixed readers, RFID enabled mobile computers, and RFID sleds; tags, sensors, exciters, middleware software, and application software; and physical inventory management solutions, and rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computing products and accessories, as well as real-time location systems and services. In addition, the company offers barcode scanners and imagers, RFID readers, industrial machine vision cameras, and fixed industrial scanners; workforce management, workflow execution and task management, and prescriptive analytics, as well as communications and collaboration solutions; and cloud-based software subscriptions, retail, and robotics automation solutions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector, and other industries through direct sales force, and network of channel partners. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

