CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.