CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVAC. SVB Leerink lowered shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CureVac from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

CureVac Stock Up 0.3 %

CVAC stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. CureVac has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $729.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.64.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

