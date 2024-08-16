CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Joseph P. Slattery Acquires 3,000 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,645 shares in the company, valued at $248,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CVRx Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ CVRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.25.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CVRx
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVRx
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What does consumer price index measure?
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.