CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Joseph P. Slattery Acquires 3,000 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,645 shares in the company, valued at $248,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVRx

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.