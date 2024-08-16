Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21,963.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,953.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.60) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

CYCC opened at $1.37 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

