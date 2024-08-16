David A. Beitel Sells 3,199 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $169,035.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

