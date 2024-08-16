Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director James Andrew Paterson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson sold 2,500 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$15,125.00.

James Andrew Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, James Andrew Paterson purchased 1,000 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.5 %

Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.68. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

