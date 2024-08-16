Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.67. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.
Demant A/S Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What are earnings reports?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.