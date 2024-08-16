Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.67. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Demant A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.