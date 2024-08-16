Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DESP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Despegar.com stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,213 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Despegar.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 125,288 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 236.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,463 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,954,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

