DigiByte (DGB) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,086.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00573801 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010129 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00112173 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00257501 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031842 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00034938 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072827 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,192,915,860 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
