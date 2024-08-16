Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.52 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $14.52 billion and $633.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010129 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00112173 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,557,346,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
