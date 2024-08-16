DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

