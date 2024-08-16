DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $31.44

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $33.31. DraftKings shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 3,691,804 shares changing hands.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $5,797,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

