DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

DUET Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in DUET Acquisition by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

