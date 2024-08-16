Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 80.9% in July

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000.

NYSE EIC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

