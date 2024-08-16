ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 35,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 45,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
ECN Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.