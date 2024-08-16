Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 121,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

