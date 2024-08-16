Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 121,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.54.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
