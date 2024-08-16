Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $934.00 and last traded at $932.94. 1,109,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,085,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $908.05.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $877.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.