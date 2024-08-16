enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

enCore Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of EU opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.75 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of -0.01. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $11,055,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in enCore Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

