Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.44. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,506 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,525 shares in the company, valued at $23,295,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,633 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

