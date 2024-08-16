European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
A number of analysts recently commented on ERE shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
