Exxon Mobil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 245,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average daily volume of 102,494 call options.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.