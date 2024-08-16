Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Trading Up 3.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 67,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,679,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

