Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,030. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 88.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after buying an additional 335,737 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.75. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

