Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Fidelis Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

FIHL stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

