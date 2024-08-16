Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Fidelis Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %
FIHL stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.
About Fidelis Insurance
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
