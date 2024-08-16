Financial Comparison: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relx and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.91 billion 8.59 $2.22 billion N/A N/A The OLB Group $27.45 million 0.12 -$23.18 million ($4.84) -0.37

Profitability

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

This table compares Relx and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A The OLB Group -83.56% -107.48% -82.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relx and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 2 0 2.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Relx beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and data sets that help researchers and healthcare professionals to advance science and health outcomes. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

