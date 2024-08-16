FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FingerMotion Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FNGR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -1.01. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 31.97% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Further Reading

