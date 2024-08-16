Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

