First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEMS opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.