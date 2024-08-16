First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FEMS opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 195.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 114,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 547,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

