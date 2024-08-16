First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSCS stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

