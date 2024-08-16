FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 26,756 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 26,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,410.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $12,348.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin bought 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,921.96.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FlexShopper

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.