Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 23,693 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 15th, Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $73.40 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5,645.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,297,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

