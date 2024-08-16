Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.