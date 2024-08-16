FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FS Bancorp stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $45.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $327.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

