Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Sells 24,512 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 24,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $123,540.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLL shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

