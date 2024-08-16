Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. 11,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 15,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fulton Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

