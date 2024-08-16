FY2024 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BTO)

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

BTO stock opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Insiders sold 162,558 shares of company stock valued at $628,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -366.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

