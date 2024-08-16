FY2024 Earnings Estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Northland Capmk

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

