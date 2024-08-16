FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

DBM stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The company has a market cap of C$594.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.