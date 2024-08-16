FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.64. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$576.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$88,600.50. In other news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$88,600.50. Also, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$28,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $466,283. Insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

