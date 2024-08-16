FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By Desjardins

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$84.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.38. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

