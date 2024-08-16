FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.71). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

